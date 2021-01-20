Friendlys

Restaurant Group Buys Friendly's, Plans to Keep all Locations Open

The chain includes 130 corporate-owned and franchised locations

<b>Friendly's: Honey BBQ Chicken Melt</b>
A group of restaurant investors and operators focused on casual-dining chains has completed its acquisition of Friendly’s Restaurants.

The chain, founded in Springfield more than 80 years ago, includes 130 corporate-owned and franchised locations. Amici Partners Group LLC says it plans to keep all locations open, preserve “thousands” of jobs, and bring in new ice cream flavors. A revamp of the chain’s app, for online ordering, takeout and delivery, is also in the works.

“The investors of Amici Partners Group, LLC have been involved with the Friendly’s Restaurant brand in many capacities over the years, not only as owners/operators and leaders in the system, but also as longtime loyal customers of this iconic brand,” said the group’s president and CEO, Craig Erlich, said in a statement.

