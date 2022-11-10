Restaurant Group With 5 South Boston Locations Eyeing Former Legal Oysteria Spot?

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local restaurant group is apparently planning to open a new dining spot in Charlestown.

According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com site, a new restaurant that will have "a focus on handmade pasta & cheeses, and extensive in-house butchery program, and locally sourced as well as high end Italian ingredients" is looking to open in City Square, hinting that it could be moving into the former Legal Oysteria space based on the fact that the post says the space was "a popular location for years and empty since the pandemic."

The post indicates that the Broadway Restaurant Group is involved (it mentions "BRG" and the contact person is Jacob Mendros of the Broadway Restaurant Group), which includes Capo, Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar, Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant, Fat Baby, and Hunter's Kitchen and Bar, all of which are in South Boston, and it also appears to have an ownership connection to Monument Restaurant & Tavern in Charlestown which is shown on the map within the job posting.

The address for the upcoming restaurant from the Broadway Restaurant Group is 10 City Square, Charlestown, MA, 02129.