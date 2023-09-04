Restoration Hardware replacing shuttered Bed Bath & Beyond, and other retail news

Patriot Place in Foxborough has lost its Bed Bath & Beyond store now that the chain has closed all of its locations, but it won’t go without a furniture and decor seller for long.

An outlet store for the upscale chain RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, will take Bed Bath & Beyond’s place. A Hobby Lobby is also being built next door with a planned opening next year. A shuttered Christmas Tree Shops stands on the other side.

RH Outlet in Foxborough will open this fall as one of more than 40 nationwide for the company, including one at Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. RH opened its Boston store a decade ago at the former Historic Museum of Natural History building on Newbury and Boylston streets in Back Bay.

The outlet store will sell furniture, lighting, textiles, rugs, decor, and products for babies, children and teens. It will open in the area of Patriot Place that features big box stores like Bass Pro Shops, Petco and Trader Joe's.

