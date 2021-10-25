retail sports betting

Retail Sportsbooks Launch in Conn. Today

Connecticut Lottery sign
Retail sports betting is launching in Connecticut.

The governor will hold a news conference this afternoon with the Connecticut Lottery Corporation about the launch.

The CT Lottery is working with Rush Street Interactive, which operates the sportsbook under the brand PlaySugarHouse

A news release from Rush Street Interactive says in-person sports betting is beginning at the first of 15 PlaySugarHouse retail sportsbooks in Connecticut. Starting today, players will be able to place bets at Sports Haven in New Haven.

In the coming days, the retail sportsbooks at Bobby V's Restaurant & Sports Bar locations in Stamford and Windsor Locks will open and begin accepting bets, according to Rush Street Interactive.

The news conference will be at 2 p.m. at Sports Haven in New Haven.

Retail sports betting comes after sports betting launched in Connecticut. Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods are also offering sports betting.

Foxwoods is offering online gaming and has a DraftKings sports betting bar.

Mohegan Sun is offering online gaming and has betting kiosks as well.

Connecticut is the seventh state to offer online betting on casino games, ranging from various forms of blackjack to video poker and roulette.

More than two dozen states have legalized sports betting, although many only allow in-person bets.

Information on services available in Connecticut to residents who may have a problem with gambling can find that at https://portal.ct.gov/problemgaming

