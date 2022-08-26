Retired But Still Kicking: Carli Lloyd Talks About Life After Soccer

After 34 years of soccer, Carli Lloyd hung up her cleats last fall.

There is no doubt she left the sport better than she found it and she walked away with confidence in her decision. In retirement, she has found time to hang out with family and friends, try new sports, and give back to the sport she loves in a new way: ownership.

Known for her grit and relentless attitude, Lloyd admits that she has “softened up a bit” in retirement. She says she is still competitive but doesn’t feel she has to “prove anything to anyone anymore.”

The competitive nature comes out in other athletic ventures that require her to still take care of her body, which she says she is able to do thanks to her partnership with Symbodi.

Lloyd also shares why it was so important for her to become a part-owner of her former club Gotham City FC. She explains “Besides Angel City, there hadn't really been any other former players that had been getting into an NWSL ownership group.”

She continues, “I like where Gotham FC is heading and the opportunity. And I want to do everything I can to just continue the buzz around the team, and then it's up to the team to continue to get those results-- the team and the coaching staff.”

Gotham FC is currently ranked 9th in the NWSL.

