Reward Offered for Information in Conn. Hit-and-Run That Left 89-Year-Old Dead

The West Hartford Rotary Club is offering a reward for information leading to the conviction and arrest of whoever killed an 89-year-old woman in a December hit-and-run crash.

The police department said 89-year-old Eugenia Yurovsky was struck and killed in the area of Boulevard and Whiting Lane while walking on Dec. 20, 2022.

The Rotary Club of West Hartford is offering a $1,000 reward, the police department announced.

West Hartford Police released a photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in the crash several months ago and there's been no leads in the case. The vehicle of interest is a 2010-2015 GMC type vehicle. The car that police say was present at the time of the crash likely sustained damage to the front driver side grille and bumper area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 860-523-5203. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 860-570-8969 or emailing whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.