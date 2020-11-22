Pats lose Burkhead to nasty knee injury vs. Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' excellent running back depth is about to be tested.

Rex Burkhead appeared to suffer a serious knee injury early in the third quarter of the Patriots' Week 11 matchup with the Texans when Houston cornerback Bradley Roby knifed in to hit the Patriots running back's right knee.

Burkhead was on the turf for an extended period of time and had to be carted off the field. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Burkhead has been an excellent change-of-pace back behind starter Damien Harris and racked up four touchdowns (one rushing, three receiving) in Weeks 9 and 10, both Patriots wins. He entered Sunday averaging 4.2 yards per carry and 8.1 yards per reception.

If the 30-year-old misses any time, expect pass-catching running back James White to get more work as the No. 2 back to Harris. The Patriots also activated Sony Michel off injured reserve this week, and while he was inactive for Sunday's game in Houston, he could help soften the blow of Burkhead's absence.