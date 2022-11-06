Rex Ryan Lost Patriots-Jets Bet With Tedy Bruschi, Paid Up in Hilarious Fashion

Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet and paid up in hilarious fashion originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you turned on ESPN this morning for this week's "Sunday NFL Countdown" show you saw a truly bizarre and, frankly, stunning sight.

Rex Ryan in a New England Patriots hoodie and hat, looking just like Bill Belichick.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

And no, it wasn't a belated Halloween stunt.

The former New York Jets coach walked onto the set in Patriots clothing because he lost a bet with former Patriots linebacker and ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi.

The Patriots beat the Jets 22-17 on the road last week to extend their win streak over New York to 13 games. New England's victory was especially tough for Ryan given his bet with Bruschi.

Check out the scene in the video below:

Rex Ryan really had to dress up as Bill Belichick after @TedyBruschi's Patriots beat his Jets last week 😭 pic.twitter.com/iIED19l2w3 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 6, 2022

That is gold.

Ryan has been very critical of the Patriots for many years, and especially since he joined ESPN. But for this particular Sunday morning, the joke was on him.