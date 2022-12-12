Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson, DeVante Parker Injured in Patriots Vs. Cardinals

By Justin Leger

Stevenson, Parker exit game vs. Cardinals with injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots lost two of their top offensive weapons on the same drive during Monday night's game vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

First, wide receiver DeVante Parker suffered a head injury after making a 10-yard reception in the first quarter. He lined up in his stance for the next play, but fellow wideout Nelson Agholor motioned to the officials to stop the clock and get Parker off the field before the snap.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson went down with an ankle injury three plays later. He was able to jog to the locker room, but an injury to Stevenson is just about the last thing this struggling Patriots offense needs right now.

The Patriots officially listed both Parker and Stevenson as questionable to return. With Damien Harris (thigh) also out, the Patriots will lean on rookie Kevin Harris to carry the load in the backfield.

UPDATE: Stevenson returned to the game but left for the locker room again shortly thereafter. Parker was officially ruled out for the remainder of the game.

