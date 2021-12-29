coronavirus

Rhamondre Stevenson Removed From COVID Reserve for Patriots

A fourth-round draft pick out of Oklahoma last April, Stevenson is sixth among rookies in rushing yards

By Jake Levin

Patriots get key player back from COVID reserve originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Help is on the way for the New England Patriots.

Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson has returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list, per the league's transaction wire, giving the team another weapon back on the offensive end as it closes in on a return to the postseason.

U.S. & World

FDA 7 hours ago

FDA: Rapid Antigen Tests May Be Less Effective at Detecting Omicron

Russia 5 hours ago

Biden, Putin to Hold Call Over Stepped Up Security Demands

McDaniels admits he must 'do better' getting Jonnu Smith involved in offense

Stevenson has 465 rushing yards and three touchdowns for New England out of the backfield, second on the team behind Damien Harris.

A fourth-round draft pick out of Oklahoma last April, Stevenson is sixth among rookies in rushing yards.

 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

coronavirusNew England PatriotsRhamondre Stevenson
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us