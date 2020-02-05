RI Acupuncturist Charged with Sexual Assault

A Rhode Island acupuncturist has been charged with sexual assault.

Pawtucket police say the alleged assault by Luguang Luo took place at the Center for Natural Healing in the city between October and December.

The 64-year-old Seekonk, Massachusetts man was held without bail at in initial court appearance Tuesday on charges of first-degree sexual assault and second-degree sexual assault. He did not enter a plea and no defense attorney was listed in online court records. He's due back in court Feb. 20 for a bail hearing.

Police are still investigating.