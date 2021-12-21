Rhode Island's COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 3,000

Gov. Daniel McKee on Tuesday directed state flags at all state facilities and buildings to be flown at half-staff as a solemn sign of respect for the more than 3,000 Rhode Islanders whose deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

“We’ve lost 3,000 mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, sons, daughters, grandparents, friends, and neighbors who will be missed — especially during this holiday season,” the Democratic governor said in a statement. “In our small, tight-knit community of Rhode Islanders, this is a moment that we will not forget and one that we hope will be a call to action to save countless more lives as we continue through this pandemic.”

He urged the unvaccinated to get a shot, and the vaccinated to get their boosters.

“The time is now. And in this fight, every second counts. Don’t take an unnecessary risk — get vaccinated, get boosted, and wear a mask inside public places,” he said.

More than 800,000 Americans and nearly 5.4 million people worldwide have died of the disease, according to Johns Hopkins.

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, he said. The State House will be lit blue and gold on Tuesday night in memory of those who have died.