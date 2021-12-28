RI Lt. Gov. in Quarantine After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Rhode Island Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos announced Tuesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19, but is experiencing few symptoms and will continue working.

“I have very few symptoms & attribute that to being fully vaccinated & boosted,” the Democrat wrote on her official Twitter page. “While in quarantine, I will be keeping in touch with my staff & participating in meetings virtually. I encourage all Rhode Islanders to get their booster shot.”

Vaccinations and boosters will be available at several community vaccination clinics around the state on Wednesday.

The clinics will be held in Little Compton, Newport, East Providence, Pawtucket, New Shoreham, and Westerly, the governor’s office said in a statement Tuesday. Registration is recommended at C19VaccineRI.org.

Vaccinations are also available at state vaccination sites, in many health care providers’ offices, and at retail pharmacies throughout the state.

According to the state Department of Health, about 817,000 people in the state have completed their primary vaccine series, while about 272,000 people have received a booster dose.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza announced Tuesday that all city employees are now required to show proof they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. 14, and that they have completed their primary series of vaccination by Feb. 28.

The new rule updates an existing policy announced in October that allowed employees to choose between providing proof of vaccination or submit to weekly testing. The city has about 1,400 employees.

“A few days ago, 1,853 Rhode Islanders tested positive for COVID in a single day — a new record high for Rhode Island,” Elorza said in a statement. “With cases continuing to rise and our hospital infrastructure facing continued strain, we need strong public health measures and policies in place to increase vaccination rates and reduce the likelihood of hospitalization for those who contract the virus.”

Those who do not adhere to the policy could lose their jobs, the city’s announcement said.