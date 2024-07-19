INGREDIENTS:
- 1 St Louis Rack of ribs, silver skin removed on back
- 2 TBSP kosher salt
- 1 TBSP brown sugar
- 1-2 TBSP Chinese Five Spice blend
- 1 pineapple, bottom trimmed and skin removed
- 1-2 cups of your favorite BBQ sauce.
PREPARATION:
- In a small bowl, mix together salt, brown sugar and Chinese Five Spice powder. Season ribs generously with spice blend.
- Remove all but one oven rack and place on the lowest track.
- Preheat the oven to 275*.
- Smother the bottom and sides of the trimmed pineapple in BBQ sauce.
- Wrap the seasoned ribs around the BBQ sauce smothered pineapple and use wooden skewers to secure.
- Tightly wrap the rib wrapped pineapple in foil and place on a rimmed baking sheet.
- Bake for 4-5 hours until the meat is tender and begins to pull away from the bone.
- To serve, let the meat rest for 15 minutes.
- Remove the ribs from the pineapple and slice between each bone. Slice the pineapple into cubes.
- Serve the ribs and pineapple together on a platter and smother with additional BBQ sauce.
Anna's Chef Tip: The leafy top of the pineapple can make a fun centerpiece on the serving platter.