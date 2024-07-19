INGREDIENTS:

1 St Louis Rack of ribs, silver skin removed on back

2 TBSP kosher salt

1 TBSP brown sugar

1-2 TBSP Chinese Five Spice blend

1 pineapple, bottom trimmed and skin removed

1-2 cups of your favorite BBQ sauce.

PREPARATION:

In a small bowl, mix together salt, brown sugar and Chinese Five Spice powder. Season ribs generously with spice blend. Remove all but one oven rack and place on the lowest track. Preheat the oven to 275*. Smother the bottom and sides of the trimmed pineapple in BBQ sauce. Wrap the seasoned ribs around the BBQ sauce smothered pineapple and use wooden skewers to secure. Tightly wrap the rib wrapped pineapple in foil and place on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 4-5 hours until the meat is tender and begins to pull away from the bone. To serve, let the meat rest for 15 minutes. Remove the ribs from the pineapple and slice between each bone. Slice the pineapple into cubes. Serve the ribs and pineapple together on a platter and smother with additional BBQ sauce.

Anna's Chef Tip: The leafy top of the pineapple can make a fun centerpiece on the serving platter.