Ride-Hail Drivers Rally for Union Rights, Higher Wages

A group of about 50 Uber, Lyft and other ride-hail app drivers from Massachusetts joined a protest caravan on Wednesday to the Massachusetts State House to demand union rights and higher wages.

Members of the Massachusetts Independent Drivers Guild, or Mass. IDG — the official statewide affiliate of the national Independent Drivers Guild — and the International Association of Machinists were among the crowd that gathered to march from the parking lot behind the Commonwealth Avenue Star Market in Allston to the State House. Mass. IDG counts 4,000 local members, according to organizers.

