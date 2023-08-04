Riders get stuck near top of roller coaster at Ohio park, forced to climb down after malfunction

When you strap in to ride a roller coaster, it's fair to expect a thrilling experience.

But some riders got more than that earlier this week when Cedar Point's Magnum XL-200 roller coaster malfunctioned near the top of its 205-foot peak.

While approaching the top of the roller coaster, the train abruptly stopped and riders were forced to evacuate by walking down a steep incline of steps on the side of the track.

Josh Lett, a visitor at the park, posted the video of riders walking down the roller coaster on his Facebook page.

A park spokesman blamed a mechanical issue for the "standard ride stoppage" as everyone got down safely.

Cedar Point, an amusement park located in Sandusky, Ohio, opened the Magnum XL-200 in 1989 as the fastest and steepest complete-circuit coaster in the world.