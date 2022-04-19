Rideshare Driver Charged With Kidnapping in Bourne

A rideshare driver is accused of kidnapping a 19-year-old customer in Massachusetts after he reportedly refused to stop at her destination, forcing her to jump out of the vehicle when it was in traffic.

Massachusetts State Police arrested 46-year-old My Mhamedi-Alaoui after the incident on April 15. Police said a woman came to the State Police Barracks in Bourne and reported the incident.

According to the victim's report, instead of turning around after he missed her destination, her driver kept traveling down Route 6, going over the Bourne Bridge before she was able to jump out of the vehicle as it slowed for traffic.

Troopers identified the driver as Mhamedi-Alaoui and arrested him in Bourne. He is charged with kidnapping and bail was set at $500. Attorney information was not immediately available.

Police did not specify which rideshare service Mhamedi-Alaoui drives for. Uber told NBC10 Boston that they are looking into the situation but could not immediately confirm if they employ Mhamedi-Alaoui. We are awaiting comment from Lyft.