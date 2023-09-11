Ripple Cafe opens in Cambridge's Kendall Square

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A cafe in Dorchester has expanded to another space, with this one being in Cambridge.

According to a post on Bluesky from troysch1.bsky.social, Ripple Cafe is now open in Kendall Square, moving into a space on Main Street by the T station. A Cambridge Day article mentions that the new spot is planning to offer live music and possibly poetry readings, and its menu includes such options as pastries, baked goods, coffee, tea, breakfast items, sandwiches, rice bowls, and more.

The original location of Ripple Cafe opened in the Ashmont/Peabody Square section of Dorchester in 2019.

The address for the new location of Ripple Cafe in Kendall Square is 314 Main Street, Cambridge, MA, 02142. The website for the business can be found at https://www.rippleboston.com/





