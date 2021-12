Pharmacy chain Rite-Aid said Tuesday it plans to close 63 locations across the U.S.

The Pennsylvania-based drugstore company said the closures are part of a "first phase" of an effort to reduce costs and boost its bottom line.

The company has 2,451 stores across 18 states, including 10 in Massachusetts and 110 total in New England.

