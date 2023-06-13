Boston Business Journal

RNA company to lay off 96 employees in Lexington

By Rowan Walrath

GreenLight Biosciences

Shortly after agreeing to go private via a merger — and less than a year after its last round of layoffs — a Medford-based RNA firm is letting go of 96 employees.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings disclosed in a state notice that it would lay off 96 workers from its site in Lexington. That's about 37% of its workforce, given that the company had 262 full-time employees in mid-March, based on its most recent annual filing.

