Man killed by MBTA commuter train in Cohasset

A man was hit and killed by an MBTA commuter train in Cohasset on Saturday, police said.

The incident involved a man in his 50s on the tracks south of Cohasset Station, police said. They were called about 12:13 p.m. for the investigation.

It wasn't immediately clear if the man, who hasn't been identified, was on the tracks accidentally or had placed himself there intentionally. Police said they were investigating along with MBTA Transit Police and state police, and the medical examiner's office would determine how the man died.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The train was headed toward Scituate at the time of the incident, which brought heavy delays along the Greenbush Line. Lower King Street was also closed for about three hours during the investigation, police said.

⚠️ All Greenbush Line trains will experience severe delays in both directions due to police activity on the right of way near Cohasset. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) December 30, 2023

⚠️ Greenbush Line Train 1077 (1:20 pm from South Station) will be replaced by a shuttle bus between Nantasket Junction and Greenbush due to police activity on the right of way. Normal train service between South Station and Nantasket Junction. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) December 30, 2023