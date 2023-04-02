Movie Shoot Closes Roads on Either Side of Charles River

A movie shoot prompted road closures all weekend along the Charles River between Boston and Cambridge Saturday and Sunday.

Helicopters were spotted flying low over the river during some of the filming.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation on Friday announced multiple road and park closures in the cities, citing a third-party filming. Police were at the sites and the department was marking the closed-down areas.

On Sunday, Storrow Drive's exit ramps for Massachusetts Avenue were closed in the morning, while Memorial Drive was closed in the afternoon.