Road Shut Down Due to Hazmat Situation in Mansfield

Police have shut down a local road due to a hazardous materials situation following a fire at a house in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

Stearns Avenue is closed between Erick Road and Route 106 due to the ongoing investigation and equipment in the roadway, Mansfield police said. All vehicles, including school buses, will be diverted until further notice.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Aerial footage showed numerous police and fire vehicles at the scene, and people walking around wearing what look like hazmat suits. A series of items appear to be laid out on some sort of a tarp outside the home.

Police said firefighters received a 911 call around 1:48 a.m. for a house fire. When they arrived, they found a working fire in a bedroom on the second floor of the home. The fire was quickly knocked down, but investigators discovered what appeared to be chemicals used in the manufacturing of illegal drugs.

The state fire marshal's hazmat team and state police are assisting Mansfield police in processing the scene.

All of the occupants of the building are safe and have been relocated to temporary shelter. No injuries have been reported.

No further information was immediately available.