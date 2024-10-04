Food & drink

Roasted Banana Bread Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 ½ cup flour
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • ¼ tsp kosher salt
  • 1 stick butter, room temperature
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 large eggs, room temperature
  • 6 Bananas = 1 cup roasted bananas
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 ½ tsp vanilla extract
  • ¾ cup semi sweet chocolate chips
  • 2 TBSP pearl or granulated Sugar

PREPARATION:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350*. 
  2. Butter and flour a 4”x5”x9” loaf pan.
  3. Roast 6 bananas at 400 for 10 minutes with skin on the grill or in the oven.
  4. Remove the skin and mash with their own juice
  5. In a medium mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Whisk to combine. Set aside.
  6. In a second large mixing bowl combine the butter and sugar. 
  7. Use a hand mixer to beat until pale and fluffy.
  8. Add eggs, banana, lemon juice and vanilla. Beat again until well incorporated. 
  9. With a wooden spoon, gently fold in the flour mixture to the butter mixture.
  10. Pour ⅓  into the baker followed by ½ the chocolate chips. 
  11. Pour another ⅓ followed by the remaining ½ of chocolate chips. 
  12. Finally pour the remaining batter into the baker.
  13. Bake for 1 hour or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean.
  14. Let cool for 20 minutes before removing from the baker and slicing.

