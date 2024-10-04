Roasted Banana Bread Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 1 ½ cup flour
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp baking powder
- ¼ tsp kosher salt
- 1 stick butter, room temperature
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- 6 Bananas = 1 cup roasted bananas
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 ½ tsp vanilla extract
- ¾ cup semi sweet chocolate chips
- 2 TBSP pearl or granulated Sugar
PREPARATION:
- Preheat the oven to 350*.
- Butter and flour a 4”x5”x9” loaf pan.
- Roast 6 bananas at 400 for 10 minutes with skin on the grill or in the oven.
- Remove the skin and mash with their own juice
- In a medium mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Whisk to combine. Set aside.
- In a second large mixing bowl combine the butter and sugar.
- Use a hand mixer to beat until pale and fluffy.
- Add eggs, banana, lemon juice and vanilla. Beat again until well incorporated.
- With a wooden spoon, gently fold in the flour mixture to the butter mixture.
- Pour ⅓ into the baker followed by ½ the chocolate chips.
- Pour another ⅓ followed by the remaining ½ of chocolate chips.
- Finally pour the remaining batter into the baker.
- Bake for 1 hour or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean.
- Let cool for 20 minutes before removing from the baker and slicing.