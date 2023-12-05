Roasted Squash with Sauteed Pecans and Dates

INGREDIENTS:

3-4 seasonal squash like delicata, acorn, or carnival, seeded and sliced ½” in a variety of directions (some crosswise into rings, some lengthwise into strips)

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Kosher Salt & Pepper

Red Pepper

1 cup pecans, coarsely chopped

½ cup pitted dates, chopped

½ tsp cinnamon

4 medium cloves garlic, crushed

1/2 cup parsley, lightly packed

PREPARATION:

Preheat the oven to 400*. In a large bowl, toss sliced squash generously in EVOO and season liberally with salt, pepper and red pepper flakes. Roast 20 minutes until tender. Meanwhile, prepare the sauteed pecan and date topping. In a large skillet over medium heat add ¼ cup EVOO. Add chopped pecans and Sauté until slightly toasted and fragrant. Add dates and stir well. Season with salt and cinnamon. Remove from the heat and add crushed garlic, letting the flavors steep for at least 10 minutes. To serve, arrange the squash on a large platter and top with the sauteed pecans and dates. Garnish with fresh parsley. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Chef Tip: This topping is also delicious on top of roasted sweet potatoes or carrots.