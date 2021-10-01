Rob Gronkowski Doubtful to Play: Patriots-Buccaneers Week 4 Injury Report

Patriots-Bucs Week 4 injury report: Rob Gronkowski doubtful to play originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is poised to make his much-anticipated return to Gillette Stadium in Sunday night's Week 4 game against the New England Patriots, but another ex-Patriot might be forced to miss out on his own return to Foxboro.

Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski, who spent 10 seasons with the Patriots and won three Super Bowl titles with the franchise from 2010 through 2018, is listed as doubtful for this weekend's matchup because of a ribs injury. He missed multiple practices this week.

Tampa Bay cornerback Jamel Dean suffered an injury in his team's Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and won't play against the Pats. Newly signed cornerback Richard Sherman will be available to make his Bucs debut Sunday night.

The Patriots placed veteran running back James White on injured reserve Friday. He suffered a hip injury in the team's Week 3 defeat to the New Orleans Saints.

New England has eight players listed as questionable, including important defensive players such as safety Kyle Dugger, cornerback J.C. Jackson and linebacker Josh Uche.

Here's the official injury report for both teams. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC 10 Boston.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-2)

OUT

RB James White, Hip (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Shoulder (LP); T Trent Brown, Calf (LP); S Kyle Dugger, Hamstring (LP); K Nick Folk, Left Knee (LP); CB J.C. Jackson, Knee (LP); LB Josh Uche, Back (LP); LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin (LP); T Isaiah Wynn, Knee (LP)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (2-1)

OUT

RB Giovani Bernard, Knee (DNP), CB Jamel Dean, Knee (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

TE Rob Gronkowski, Ribs (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, Shoulder (LP)