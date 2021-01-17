Rob Gronkowski Plans to Play Another Season With Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Gronkowski plans to play another season with Tom Brady, Buccaneers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Could future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski be playing his last NFL game Sunday when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New Orleans Saints in an NFC Divisional Round playoff matchup?

It doesn't sound like it.

Gronkowski was asked in an interview with NFL Network about returning to Tampa Bay and playing another season alongside quarterback Tom Brady in the Bucs offense.

"Yeah, you've gotta," Gronkowski said. "I feel like this team was built to win right now. It was put together this year to win right now. It always pops up in your mind -- you're always thinking about the future a little bit. I definitely can see this team also having a lot of talent come back and have another successful run next year as well, with me."

“I’ve been playing football in the NFL for 10 years, and I’ve been in the playoffs for all 10 years baby, that’s what’s up Willie!”@RobGronkowski is excited to be with the @Buccaneers, and excited for another playoff run 💪 @WillieMcGinest pic.twitter.com/xkSh9CwSbs — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) January 17, 2021

Gronkowski came out of retirement in 2020 and was traded from the Patriots to the Buccaneers last April.

The veteran tight end actually had a pretty solid season with the Bucs. He tallied 45 receptions for 623 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 regular season games. Gronk also remains an excellent blocker as a tight end, and that's a role he played often during Tampa Bay's NFC Wild Card win over the Washington Football Team last week.

Gronkowski is no longer an elite tight end that creates matchup nightmares for defenses, but he's still productive enough to play a meaningful role in the Buccaneers offense for at least one more season.