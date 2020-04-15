coronavirus

Robert Kraft Among 6 Mass. CEOs on Trump’s Panels on Reopening US Economy

The CEOs of GE, Fidelity and Biogen were among the 200 people named

By Greg Ryan, Boston Business Journal Law and Money Reporter

A half-dozen high-profile executives of Boston-area companies are joining groups established by the White House to help guide U.S. industries through the coronavirus pandemic.

They include Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos, Fidelity CEO Abigail Johnson, GE CEO Larry Culp, Raytheon CEO Gregory Hayes and Thermo Fisher CEO Marc Casper.

President Donald Trump first mentioned the task forces, called the Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups, during a press conference on Tuesday evening. More than 200 executives are being asked to serve in the groups, which are divided by sector, including some of the biggest names in American business, such as Facebook Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon.

Details on the actual tasks the groups are expected to perform are sparse. The groups are meant to work with the Trump administration “to chart the path forward toward a future of unparalleled American prosperity,” according to a brief White House statement. “The health and wealth of America is the primary goal, and these groups will produce a more independent, self-sufficient, and resilient Nation.”

