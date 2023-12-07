Robert Kraft announces $200M in new funds for antisemitism group

Robert Kraft has donated $100 million to the nonprofit he began in 2019 to fight antisemitism, matching an equal donation from the Norman and Ruth Rales Foundation, to ramp up media campaigns for the cause in wake of the Nov. 7 attacks on Israel.

The Foundation to Combat Antisemitism said Wednesday it received a total of $200 million. The funding vastly increases the size of the nonprofit, which is based at Patriot Place in Foxborough. The group's most recent annual financial filings for fiscal 2022 show revenue of just $10 million.

