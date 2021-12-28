Robert Kraft honors late John Madden with touching statement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

John Madden, one of the most iconic figures in the history of American football, passed away Tuesday at the age of 85.

The legendary NFL head coach and broadcaster's passing sparked a number of heartfelt tributes on social media. Former New England Patriots greats Tom Brady and Julian Edelman were among the many NFL stars to offer their condolences.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft also addressed Madden's death with a heartfelt statement, which you can read below:

"I can't think of a more iconic football personality over the past half century than John Madden. For generations of fans, he was known as a hall of fame football coach, a broadcaster who had a unique way of describing the game and as a namesake for one of the most popular video games ever.

"For Patriots fans, I think many of us will remember him best for his call of our first Super Bowl championship 20 years ago. His presence will be missed, but he will never be forgotten. My sincerest sympathies to the Madden family and all who are mourning his loss."

Madden coached the Oakland Raiders for 10 seasons from 1969-78, leading them to a Super Bowl title in the 1976 season. He followed his illustrious coaching career with an equally admirable career as an NFL broadcaster. He and Pat Summerall formed one of the most famous broadcasting booths in league history and called countless marquee games, including the Patriots' first Super Bowl win over the St. Louis Rams. Madden's name became synonymous with the game of football when he was made the namesake of Madden NFL, the most popular sports video game franchise of all time.

Madden was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.