Robert Kraft on Brady: ‘I Love Him Like a Son’

New England Patriots' owner Robert Kraft appeared on ESPN on Tuesday morning, reacting to the news that Tom Brady is leaving the team after two decades.

"Tommy initiated contact last night and came over," Kraft said. "We had a positive, respectful discussion. It's not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do what is in his best personal interest. After 20 years with us, he has earned that right. I love him like a son."

The 42-year-old six-time Super Bowl winner posted Tuesday on social media "my football journey will take place elsewhere." The comments were the first to indicate the most-decorated player in NFL history would leave New England. In a two-part message, Brady thanked the Patriots and the fans and said "FOREVER A PATRIOT."

"I don't know what my football future holds, but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and my career," he wrote. "Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for out incredible TEAM experiences."

The one-year contract Brady signed before last season expires Wednesday afternoon, and his agent could negotiate a deal with another team on Tuesday, though it can't be official yet. He actually could still work out a new deal with New England, but his Instagram post suggests that won't happen.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.