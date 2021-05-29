Celtics' Kemba Walker, Robert Williams ‘Unlikely to Play' in Game 4 vs. Nets

C's center Robert Williams (ankle) doubtful for Game 4 vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kemba Walker and Robert Williams are both unlikely to play in Game 4 of the Celtics' first-round NBA playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.

Head coach Brad Stevens did leave the door slightly ajar for both, however, noting that a final call would be made during pregame warmups.

Walker is dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee, and is expected to sit out Sunday after the team saw him through a morning workout, first reported by SNY's Ian Begley and later confirmed by the team. He had been listed as questionable in Saturday's injury report.

#NEBHInjuryReport Kemba Walker and Rob Williams are both unlikely to play in tonight's Game 4. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 30, 2021

Third-year center Robert Williams is also battling an injury, which placed him as doubtful in Saturday's report. He suffered an ankle sprain in Friday night's Game 3 win, forcing him to wear a walking boot.

Here is Boston's official injury report released Saturday afternoon:

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 4:



Jaylen Brown (left Scapholunate Ligament surgery) - OUT

Kemba Walker (left knee medial bone bruise) - QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams (left ankle sprain) - DOUBTFUL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 29, 2021

Walker played through his injury during the Celtics' Game 3 win, but he was largely ineffective. The 31-year-old point guard finished with six points on 3-of-14 shooting (0-for-7 from 3).

Williams was excellent for Boston in Game 1 when he nearly posted a triple double with 11 points, nine rebounds and a C's single game playoff record nine blocks.

He played 23 minutes in that series-opening loss, and then played 17 minutes in a Game 2 defeat before getting only six minutes in Game 3 before leaving because of the ankle sprain.

If Williams is unable to play in Game 4, the Celtics will need another strong performance from starting center Tristan Thompson. The veteran big man scored 19 points with 13 rebounds in the Game 3 victory.