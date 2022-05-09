Robert Williams III Ruled Out for Celtics in Game 4 Vs. Bucks in Milwaukee

Time Lord ruled out for Game 4 vs. Bucks with knee soreness originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Already down in their series with the Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics are going to be without their starting center in Game 4.

Robert Williams III will miss the game at Fiserv Forum due to left knee soreness, the team announced. It's the same knee Time Lord tweaked in late March which caused him to miss the final seven games of the regular season and first two contests against the Brooklyn Nets after having surgery on a torn meniscus.

#NEBHInjuryReport update:



Robert Williams (left knee soreness) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 9, 2022

Williams returned for the final two games of the Nets series off the bench, playing about 15 minutes a night, before re-joining the starting lineup for the Milwaukee series. He's played about 24 minutes a night against the Bucks, averaging 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks over three games.

Daniel Theis figures to draw the start in place of Time Lord in Game 4. Over the first three games of the Eastern Conference semifinals vs. Milwaukee, Theis has played only 6:43 and was inactive in Game 2.

Boston trails, the series, 2-1.