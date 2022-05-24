Robert Williams III Says Knee Feels Good, Hopes to Play Game 5

Time Lord addresses knee injury, shares outlook for Game 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Even if he only played 19 minutes in Game 4, Robert Williams' presence in the Boston Celtics' lineup was undoubtedly felt by the Miami Heat.

Time Lord had 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in the 102-82 win, rendering Heat center Bam Adebayo (nine points) a relative nonfactor after he'd exploded for 31 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and four steals in Game 3 -- a game which Williams missed due to his ongoing left knee ailment.

Considering the swing, one of the most important factors for the remainder of this series will be Williams availability.

Having missed seven games already this postseason following surgery on a torn meniscus in late March, Williams described his situation in the aftermath of Monday's win, declaring that his knee "feels good" but cautioning that he and the team will see how it feels tomorrow.

"Taking it day by day, spending a lot of time with the trainers," Williams said. "Throwing a lot of scenarios at it, see how it responds."

Game 5 is in Miami on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., with Game 6 set for Friday in Boston and Game 7 -- if necessary -- on Sunday back on South Beach. Should the Celtics escape the Heat, the NBA Finals don't start until June 2, which would provide some much-needed downtime for Williams, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and any other player operating at less than 100 percent at this juncture.

"We usually wait 'til the next day to see if there's swelling or anything," Williams said. "Like I said though, coming out of this game, I feel good."

Williams, who was named to the NBA's All-Defensive Second Team for the first time this season, was asked after the game if the constant traveling had an impact on his knee.

"It might," he said. "Like I said, we'll keep doing everything I can."

Williams also said that while not playing in Game 3, he noticed some of the slipups the C's had in the defense end. The Celtics are 6-2 this postseason without Time Lord in the lineup, but it feels like tempting fate to try and improve upon that mark even more.

Then again, he's only 24 years old. What's the risk-reward pull when it comes to testing Williams' knee? We may find out in the weeks ahead.