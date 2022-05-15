Robert Williams Injury: Celtics Big Man Available for Game 7 Vs. Bucks

Celtics' Robert Williams in for Game 7, but how much will he play? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BOSTON -- Robert Williams is (mostly) back.

The Celtics' starting center is available to play in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, head coach Ime Udoka confirmed.

Williams won't start, however, and will only play on a "need be" basis, per Udoka.

"We’re not relying on him to come back in Game 7 to save the day," Udoka said.

Williams missed the previous three games of this series in part due to a left knee bone bruise he suffered in Game 3 after a collision with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

That collision exacerbated the soreness Williams has felt since returning from left meniscus surgery on April 23. He's averaging 5.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over five games played in the postseason to date.

Still, the Celtics will take Williams' minutes wherever they can get them. Milwaukee dominated Boston on the offensive boards in Game 5 (17 to five), and Williams can help in the rebound department when he's on the floor while providing more frontcourt depth alongside Al Horford, Grant Williams and Daniel Theis.

