Robert Williams Injury: Celtics Big Man Has Torn Meniscus, Per Report

Report: Robert Williams out 'several weeks' with torn meniscus

The Boston Celtics got some deflating news on the Robert Williams injury front Monday morning.

Following imaging Monday morning, it was revealed that Williams suffered a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee, the Celtics confirmed Monday.

Williams will miss "several weeks" at minimum, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Williams will undergo further evaluation Monday to determine an exact timetable, per Wojnarowski.

The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported that Boston feared Williams had a meniscus tear, which could lead to an "indefinite absence."

The Celtics said in a statement Monday that a further update regarding treatment and recovery for Williams will be provided later in the week.

A 2011 study found that NBA players needed an average of six weeks to recover from a torn meniscus; while Williams' timeline could be different based on the severity of his injury, a six-week recovery time would have him back around May 9 and missing at least the entire first round.

Williams has emerged as one of Boston's most important players on both ends of the floor amid a breakout fourth season. He's averaging a near double-double (10.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game) and is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate with 2.2 blocks per game.

Robert Williams



Celtics



Record

Rob plays - (40-21, .656)

Rob doesn't play - (7-7, .500)



Points against

Rob plays - 103.1

Rob doesn't play - 107.0



Points for

Rob plays - 110.6

Rob doesn't play - 111.1



Point diff

Rob plays - (+7.5)

Rob doesn't play - (+4.1)



The Celtics will need big men Daniel Theis, Al Horford and Grant Williams to step up in Williams' absence.