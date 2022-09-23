Robert Williams Injury: Celtics Reveal Timeline for Center's Return

Celtics reveal timeline for Robert Williams' return from surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams will be out of the lineup a little longer than originally reported.

The C's starting center recently underwent successful knee surgery and is expected to return to basketball activities in eight to 12 weeks.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

#NEBHInjuryReport Robert Williams underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies and address swelling in his left knee. Williams is expected to return to basketball activities in 8-12 weeks. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 23, 2022

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this week that Williams was expected to need four to six weeks to recover.

An eight-to-12 week timeline means Williams will miss at least the first month of the upcoming 2022-23 regular season, which begins Oct. 18 when the Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden.

Williams had surgery on his left meniscus in March but returned in the 2022 NBA playoffs. The 2018 first-round draft pick played in a career-high 61 regular season games last season. He averaged 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game as one of the league's top defensive players.