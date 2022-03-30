Robert Williams Injury: Celtics Star Could Return in 4-6 Weeks, Per Report

Report: Encouraging timeline for Robert Williams' injury recovery originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's hope for Robert Williams joining the Boston Celtics in the postseason after all.

The Celtics big man is expected to return within four-to-six weeks after undergoing surgery Wednesday for a torn meniscus in his left knee, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

"Williams suffered the tear on Sunday night, but the extent of the injury allowed for a procedure that won't require him to be sidelined for several months," Wojnarowski wrote Wednesday, citing sources.

That's great news for the Celtics, who could have Williams back sometime between April 27 and May 11 following that timeline. Williams would miss the entire first round of the playoffs but could return as early as Game 1 or 2 of the second round under the best-case scenario.

The 24-year-old big man is enjoying a breakout fourth season for Boston, averaging 10.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game on 73.6% shooting while emerging as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate with 2.2 blocks per contest. The Celtics own a 10.0 net rating with Williams on the court this season, and he's arguably the team's most impactful two-way player outside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The C's currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference with six games remaining but are just one game behind the first-place Miami Heat, who they'll face Wednesday night at TD Garden.