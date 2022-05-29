Boston Celtics

Robert Williams, Marcus Smart Active for Game 7 Vs. Heat

It's all hands on deck for the series finale

By Justin Leger

It's all hands on deck for the Boston Celtics in their Game 7 showdown vs. the Miami Heat.

The C's announced both center Robert Williams and defensive player of the year Marcus Smart, previously listed on the injury report as questionable, are available to play Sunday night in Miami.

Smart has been dealing with an ankle sprain and Williams is playing through ongoing knee soreness following surgery.

The Heat also are expected to be at full strength. Tyler Herro has recovered enough to play for the Miami Heat in the series finale. Herro missed the three previous games because of a groin injury. He went through a series of on-court tests Sunday before the determination was made that he could play.

Herro was the NBA's sixth man of the year award winner this season.

Tip-off for Game 7 at FTX Arena is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Be sure to tune in to NBC Sports Boston at 7:30 p.m. for Celtics Pregame Live.

