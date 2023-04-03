celtics

Robert Williams Out, Jaylen Brown Questionable for Tuesday Vs. 76ers

By Justin Leger

The Boston Celtics won't have big man Robert Williams when they visit Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

Williams was officially ruled out due to left knee injury management. With a back-to-back Tuesday and Wednesday, the Celtics could look to insert Williams back into the lineup and rest veteran big Al Horford against the Toronto Raptors.

Jaylen Brown could also miss Tuesday's showdown in Philadelphia. He was listed as questionable on the injury report with low back pain.

Asked Monday about his team's plan to manage minutes during the final week of the regular season, C's head coach Joe Mazzulla said the team would take it game by game while noting, "I really want to win. I like winning."

The Celtics are two games behind the first-place Milwaukee Bucks and three games ahead of the No. 3 seed Sixers with four games left on the regular-season schedule.

Celtics-76ers is set for an 8 p.m. ET tip-off Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center.

