Robert Williams Sets Celtics Playoff Record in Game 1 Vs. Nets

Time Lord sets C's playoff record in Game 1 vs. Nets
Robert Williams was a bright spot in the Boston Celtics' Game 1 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.
The Celtics big man battled through a nagging turf toe injury to put on a show on the defensive end of the floor. Williams swatted away nine Nets shots to set a C's playoff record for blocks in a game. Kendrick Perkins and Robert Parish previously topped the list with seven.
Williams also had 11 points and nine rebounds in what was a remarkable performance for the 23-year-old.
Despite a stellar individual showing, Williams wasn't satisfied.
“It don’t mean s--t if we’re losing,” he said after the game.
Fair enough.
Williams and the Celtics will look to even the series vs. Brooklyn on Tuesday night.