Boston Celtics

Robert Williams Sets Celtics Playoff Record in Game 1 Vs. Nets

By Justin Leger

Time Lord sets C's playoff record in Game 1 vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Robert Williams was a bright spot in the Boston Celtics' Game 1 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

The Celtics big man battled through a nagging turf toe injury to put on a show on the defensive end of the floor. Williams swatted away nine Nets shots to set a C's playoff record for blocks in a game. Kendrick Perkins and Robert Parish previously topped the list with seven.

Celtics-Nets takeaways: Kemba's struggles prove costly in Game 1

Williams also had 11 points and nine rebounds in what was a remarkable performance for the 23-year-old.

U.S. & World

Supreme Court 34 mins ago

Supreme Court Decisions on Abortion and Guns Could Shake Up 2022 Election

COVID-19 16 hours ago

New COVID-19 Cases Plummet to Lowest Levels Since Last June

Despite a stellar individual showing, Williams wasn't satisfied.

“It don’t mean s--t if we’re losing,” he said after the game.

Fair enough.

Williams and the Celtics will look to even the series vs. Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsBrooklyn NetsRobert Williams
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us