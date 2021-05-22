Robert Williams Sets Celtics Playoff Record in Game 1 Vs. Nets

Time Lord sets C's playoff record in Game 1 vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Robert Williams was a bright spot in the Boston Celtics' Game 1 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

The Celtics big man battled through a nagging turf toe injury to put on a show on the defensive end of the floor. Williams swatted away nine Nets shots to set a C's playoff record for blocks in a game. Kendrick Perkins and Robert Parish previously topped the list with seven.

Robert Williams has set a new Celtics franchise playoff record with eight blocked shots (7- Robert Parish, Kendrick Perkins) — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) May 23, 2021

Williams also had 11 points and nine rebounds in what was a remarkable performance for the 23-year-old.

Despite a stellar individual showing, Williams wasn't satisfied.

“It don’t mean s--t if we’re losing,” he said after the game.

Fair enough.

Williams and the Celtics will look to even the series vs. Brooklyn on Tuesday night.