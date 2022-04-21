Robert Williams Update: Celtics Big Man Traveling With Team to Brooklyn

Latest Robert Williams update should excite Celtics fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Might we see Robert Williams return for the Boston Celtics' first-round NBA playoff series vs. the Brooklyn Nets after all?

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka shared more encouraging news on Williams' status on Thursday. The big man is set to travel with the team to Brooklyn and while that doesn't mean he'll play, he's on the right track in his recovery from meniscus surgery.

"He'll travel with us. It's different than the end of the season when in the early stages of his rehab we wanted him to be here," Udoka said. "This is the time of year we want him around the team camaraderie-wise and his impact just being around the group, to be in that playoff atmosphere. So, he'll travel with us.

"And regarding him, he's progressing well. He's had no setbacks and that benchmark of where we aimed of 4-6 weeks is looking good. We're happy with his progress."

That's music to Celtics fans' ears, but don't expect Williams to be rushed back onto the court. Especially given the way the series has gone thus far.

Boston is up 2-0 on Brooklyn following Wednesday night's thrilling comeback victory. Unless the Nets find their groove at home, it's more likely the C's will wait until the second round for Time Lord's anticipated return.

