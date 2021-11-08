robinhood

Robinhood Hit by Data Breach Exposing Users' Emails, Names

Omar Marques | LightRocket | Getty Images

Popular investing app Robinhood said Monday that it suffered a security breach last week where hackers accessed some personal information for roughly 7 million users and demanded a ransom payment.

The online trading platform said that it believes no Social Security numbers, bank account numbers or debit card numbers were exposed and that customers have seen no financial losses because of the intrusion.

For the vast majority of affected customers, the only information obtained was an email address or a full name.

For 310 people, the information taken included their name, date of birth, and ZIP code, with 10 customers in that group having more extensive details revealed.

