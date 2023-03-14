Rockport Police Searching for Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

Police in Rockport, Massachusetts, are seeking the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Marley Castillo was last seen on Monday around 10:10 p.m., leaving a home on Doctor's Run.

She is described as 5'8" tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with reddish brown curly hair. She has a small scar on her forehead above the bridge of her nose. She was last seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, slipper-style footwear and pajama-style pants. She was also seen carrying red Nike sneakers.

Marley is said to frequent Gloucester, Hamilton, Salem and Lynn, according to police.

Rockport police are asking residents in the Doctor's Run area and surrounding towns to review any home security camera footage they might have that could assist in the investigation.

Anyone who believes they have footage of Marley or information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 978-546-1212.