Is a child that has been missing for 25 years in the northeast?

Authorities in Puerto Rico said on Wednesday that they are investigating a confidentiality in the case of Rolando Salas Jusino, who disappeared 25 years ago in Toa Alta, our sister network Telemundo Puerto Rico reports.

The secretary of the Department of Public Security of Puerto Rico (DSP), Alexis Torres, and the director of Interpol in Puerto Rico, Laura Peña, reported that they are investigating a young man of about 29 years old - the same age as Rolandito would be today - who It is located outside of Puerto Rico and has similar characteristics.

Later, Robert Ramos, head of Puerto Rico's criminal investigation body, confirmed exclusively to Telemundo New England that the person they understand to be 'Rolandito' is in one of the states on the northeast coast of the United States.

It is the first time that Puerto Rico police have specifically identified a search area in this case.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Ramos says countless confidences have emerged over the years. People claimed that the child was dead and had been buried in different places, others claimed that the child was alive in the Dominican Republic, while other information received placed him in the United States.

The Puerto Rico police, together with Interpol, and the FBI have worked on the case following the clues obtained, until in January information was received from a 29-year-old person with features similar to the child who is now an adult, "we are working to find this person, to see if we can do a DNA test," said Chief Ramos.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children published a photo of what Rolandito would look like today.

Authorities also explained that the person they are currently looking for has a similar birthmark as Rolandito.

"There is information that we have been working on for several months where there are certain similarities in the physical appearance. Particularly a birthmark, which is what leads us to be more emphatic with this information that comes to us. We are in that line," revealed the secretary of the Department of Public Security (DSP), Alexis Torres, in an interview with Hoy Día Puerto Rico.

Rolandito's disappearance captured the attention of the entire island. He was last seen playing in the park located in the Urb. Colinas De Plata, Toa Alta, Puerto Rico at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 1999.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call the FBI of Puerto Rico at 1-787-754-6000 or the State Center for Missing Children at 1-787-729-2646 or 1-787- 475-92. You can also contact the local police in his community.