Rollover Crash Involving Multiple Vehicles on I-93 in Braintree

Massachusetts State Police responded to a multiple vehicle crash with rollover on Interstate 93 south in Braintree on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. on I-93 south prior to Exit 5, state police said.
Three lanes were temporarily shut down, causing heavy delays on Route 3 north and I-93 south. The scene was cleared shortly before 3:30 p.m., but state police said residual traffic remained on Route 3 and I-93.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
No further details were released.