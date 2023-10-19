Rolls Sushi plans to open at the Innovation and Design Building in Boston's Seaport District

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a sushi spot is on its way to a sprawling building on the eastern edge of Boston's Seaport District.

According to a licensing board hearing page within the city's website, Rolls Sushi is planning to open at the Innovation and Design Building in Boston's Seaport District on Drydock Avenue, with the notice saying that it would be a kiosk with counter service, offering takeout food. It is not known whether the proposed eatery would offer anything in addition to sushi, so stay tuned for any updates that might come from next week's meeting.

The Innovation and Design Building is currently home to several dining options, including Thazia, Chicken & Rice Guys, Al's Cafe, Flour Bakery + Cafe, and Chickadee.

The address for the proposed Rolls Sushi would be 21 Drydock Avenue, Boston, MA, 02210.

