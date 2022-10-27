Roman Holiday: New Immersive Exhibit Takes You Inside the Vatican

Have you ever dreamt of visiting The Vatican in Rome, but can't seem to find the time or budget? Look no further.

The new Immersive Vatican Boston exhibit is bringing the history, beauty, and art of Vatican City right here.

This 360-degree experience in collaboration with The Vatican allows people to feel like they're right within the walls of the historic, religious location.

With over 400 pieces of moving artwork, this exhibit brings you through 1,000 years of history with a combination of beautiful music and vivid imagery.

Now through November 6th, you can visit the Lighthouse Artspace at The Castle Boston.

For more information on the Immersive Vatican Boston exhibit visit: Immersive Vatican: Explore the Art & Architecture of the Eternal City

