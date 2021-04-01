Romeo Langford Not Listed on Injury Report for Celtics-Rockets

Langford not listed on injury report for C's-Rockets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

At last, it appears Romeo Langford is ready to make his season debut.

The Boston Celtics guard missed time to start the season due to wrist surgery rehab, then health and safety protocols prevented him from returning to the C's bench. Langford was upgraded to "questionable" prior to Wednesday's game vs. Dallas, but the 21-year-old then was ruled out due to "post-health and safety protocol conditioning."

On Thursday, the Celtics finally removed Langford from the injury report ahead of Friday night's matchup vs. the Houston Rockets. Robert Williams was taken off the list as well after missing Wednesday's game due to a non-COVID illness.

That leaves Semi Ojeleye (left side strain) and Tristan Thompson (health and safety protocols) as the only players left on the C's injury report.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs Houston:



Semi Ojeleye (left side strain) - OUT

Tristan Thompson (Health & Safety Protocols) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 1, 2021

If he indeed is active, Langford will look to bring a spark to a Celtics team that could use all the help it can get right now. Boston enters Friday's game with two straight losses that brought its record to 23-25 on the season. The C's most recent loss to the Dallas Mavericks was enough to bring out an angry Brad Stevens during the head coach's postgame press conference.

The Celtics will take on a Rockets team that's 13-34 on the campaign. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday night on NBC Sports Boston.