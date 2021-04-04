Romeo Langford Opens Up About Experience With COVID-19

Langford opens up about experience with COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Romeo Langford finally made his long-awaited season debut for the Boston Celtics, though he still isn't feeling totally like himself.

The 21-year-old returned to the Celtics bench Sunday night after a bout with COVID-19. After Boston's win over the Charlotte Hornets, Langford opened up about his experience with the virus and the effects it continues to have on him as he recovers.

"It was pretty bad for when I had the symptoms. I had the symptoms for about like four or five days and it hit me pretty hard," Langford said. "It felt like I had a really bad flu and then I ended up losing my taste and smell. I really still can't smell that much.I really wasn't allowed to do anything for two, two-and-a-half weeks. So that was my main thing coming back was just getting my wind and getting my feel for the game and feeling the ball and stuff like that. ...

"I'm still feeling those things. It hits me every once and a while with my breathing," he added. "It's not too bad anymore since my first couple workouts, though."

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens understandably made it clear he's going to take things slow with Langford for the foreseeable future. On Sunday, however, the C's guard made the most of his limited minutes.

Langford finished with three points, an assist, rebound, block, and a steal in 12 minutes. His most notable highlight came early in the second quarter when he drilled a 3 then came up with a block on the other end of the floor.

Langford will look to bring a defensive boost to the C's bench again Tuesday night when Boston hosts the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers.